Who is Mahira Sharma, Bigg Boss 13 fame, who was recently spotted with cricketer Mohammed Siraj?

New Delhi:

Mahira Sharma, who rose to fame after her participation in Bigg Boss Season 13, has sparked online attention. Recently, a video of her visiting a Mumbai cafe went viral on the internet. Interestingly, cricketer Mohammed Siraj was also spotted at the same cafe.

For the unversed, Mahira Sharma is a TV actress and social media personality with 8.8 million followers on Instagram. Read on to know more about her and her notable projects.

Who is Mahira Sharma?

Mahira Sharma is an Indian actress who has appeared in Bollywood and Punjabi films, as well as TV shows. Originally from Jammu and Kashmir, she completed her studies before entering the acting industry. She made her acting debut in 2017 with Yaaron Ka Tashan. She also starred in Ekta Kapoor's shows Naagin, Bepanah Pyar, and Kundali Bhagya.

Mahira Sharma's known projects

Mahira got her lead role in the Punjabi film Lehmber Ginni in 2023, where she played the character Ginni. In 2019, she participated in Colors TV's Bigg Boss Season 13 and finished as one of the finalists. Notably, she has appeared in more than 50 music videos. Some of her popular music videos include Jass Manak's Lehanga, Rang Lageya, Love You Oye, and RaRa RiRi Reloaded.

Mahira Sharma spotted at Mumbai cafe with cricketer Mohammed Siraj

A video of Mahira Sharma being spotted at a café in Mumbai is going viral online, which also features cricketer Mohammed Siraj. However, the duo was not seen sitting together at a table. Take a look at the video below:

In the video, Mahira is seen leaving the cafe and heading towards her car, while Mohammed Siraj is interacting with fans, including taking pictures and giving autographs.

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