The 50 fame Rajat Dalal marries longtime girlfriend in an intimate ceremony, shares dreamy wedding pictures

New Delhi:

Famous fitness influencer Rajat Dalal, who gained recognition for participating in reality TV shows like Bigg Boss 18 and The 50, has tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend in a private ceremony. On Sunday, Rajat took to his Instagram handle to share this joyful news with his fans and followers. However, he has not yet revealed his wife's name.

The dreamy wedding pictures were clicked against the backdrop of a river and also featured beautiful, colourful fireworks in the background. Read on for more details.

Rajat Dalal marries longtime girlfriend in an intimate ceremony

For the wedding, the couple was seen dressed in traditional attire. Rajat opted for a cream-coloured sherwani, while his wife wore a red bridal lehenga. For the caption, he wrote in Hindi, which translates to English as, "The beginning of a new phase of life." Take a look below:

Ever since he uploaded the dreamy wedding pictures, social media users and industry colleagues have flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages. Mr Faisu wrote, “Bohot bohot mubarak, mera bhai.” Urvashi Dholakia commented, “Many, many congratulations to both of you.” Divya Agarwal also congratulated the couple in the comments. So far, Rajat Dalal’s post has garnered over 1 million likes and more than 35,000 comments.

Who is Rajat Dalal?

For the unversed, Rajat Dalal is a renowned fitness influencer with a strong following of 5.4 million on Instagram. He has participated in TV shows like Bigg Boss 18, which aired on an OTT platform, where he finished as the second runner-up (third position).

After that, he participated in the Colors TV show The 50, which aired in February 2026. He finished in fifth position and gained further fame.

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