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  4. UK07 Rider aka Anurag Dobhal welcomes first child after recent car crash; wife Ritika Chauhan shares news

UK07 Rider aka Anurag Dobhal welcomes first child after recent car crash; wife Ritika Chauhan shares news

Written By: Twinkle Gupta
Published: ,Updated:

YouTuber and Bigg Boss 17 contestant Anurag Dobhal and his wife Ritika Chauhan welcomed their first child on the occasion of Ram Navami. On Sunday, Anurag's wife Ritika shared this news with followers on Instagram.

Anurag Dobhal and wife Ritika Chauhan
Anurag Dobhal and wife Ritika Chauhan Image Source : Instagram/ Ritika Chauhan
New Delhi:

Famous YouTuber Anurag Dobhal, known by his username The UK07 Rider, and a Bigg Boss 17 contestant who was recently in the news following a tragic car accident and personal health challenges, has become a father.

On Saturday, his wife, Ritika Chauhan, took to Instagram Stories to share the joyful news with her followers. Later, Anurag also visited the hospital to see his newborn child.

Anurag Dobhal and wife Ritika Chauhan welcome their first child

While sharing a picture of the newborn's tiny feet, Ritika wrote, "On the divine and auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, God has blessed us with our most precious gift (sic)." Take a look below:

India Tv - Ritika Chauhan's Instagram story.
(Image Source : INSTAGRAM / RITIKA CHAUHAN)Screengrab taken from Anurag Dobhal's wife Ritika Chauhan's Instagram story.

Later in the day, YouTuber Anurag Dobhal visited the hospital to see his wife and newborn child. He shared a video on his Instagram account, in which he can be seen holding his newborn in his hands. He captioned the video post as, "Doosra Janam Mere Bachey Ke Liye." 

This is a developing story.

Also Read: Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi to get a spin-off? Smriti Irani aka Tulsi Virani clears the air

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YouTuber Bigg Boss 17
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