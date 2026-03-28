UK07 Rider aka Anurag Dobhal welcomes first child after recent car crash; wife Ritika Chauhan shares news

New Delhi:

Famous YouTuber Anurag Dobhal, known by his username The UK07 Rider, and a Bigg Boss 17 contestant who was recently in the news following a tragic car accident and personal health challenges, has become a father.

On Saturday, his wife, Ritika Chauhan, took to Instagram Stories to share the joyful news with her followers. Later, Anurag also visited the hospital to see his newborn child.

Anurag Dobhal and wife Ritika Chauhan welcome their first child

While sharing a picture of the newborn's tiny feet, Ritika wrote, "On the divine and auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, God has blessed us with our most precious gift (sic)." Take a look below:

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM / RITIKA CHAUHAN)Screengrab taken from Anurag Dobhal's wife Ritika Chauhan's Instagram story.

Later in the day, YouTuber Anurag Dobhal visited the hospital to see his wife and newborn child. He shared a video on his Instagram account, in which he can be seen holding his newborn in his hands. He captioned the video post as, "Doosra Janam Mere Bachey Ke Liye."

This is a developing story.

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