Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi to get a spin-off? Smriti Irani aka Tulsi Virani clears the air

New Delhi:

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi to have a spin-off series? Speculations around the same have been doing the rounds on the internet over the weekend, with no clear answer. However, Smriti Irani, who plays Tulsi Virani in Ektaa Kapoor's show, stepped in to clear the air herself. The actor and former Union minister made it clear that she is not involved in any such project, firmly shutting down the rumours before they could gather more ground.

Smriti Irani clears the air around Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi spin-off

Reacting to the buzz, Smriti Irani addressed the claim directly in the comments. “May want to check PR content with authorities that have IP rights. I am not associated with any other show except Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.” She further clarified, “No spin-off program is authorised for my engagement legally, which entitles use of my image and/or personality. Do check so that viewers are not misinformed.”

The response left little room for doubt. As of now, there is no confirmed spin-off involving her.

What were the rumours around Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi spin-off?

Several reports had claimed that Star Plus was working on a new series titled Kyunki Rishton Ke Bhi Roop Badalte Hain, positioned as a spin-off of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. According to these reports, the story would focus on Vrinda and Angad, played by Tanisha Mehta and Rohit Suchanti, and explore their journey in greater detail.

The report read, “The series will focus on the characters Vrinda and Angad, played by Tanisha Mehta and Rohit Suchanti. Their storyline will branch out from the parent show, offering viewers a deeper look into their journey… Production work is underway, with additional cast members joining as the show moves closer to its premiere.” The news soon began circulating widely on platforms like X and Instagram. One such post even suggested that the spin-off could bring a "modern perspective to evolving relationships”.

About Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi originally aired from 2000 to 2008 on Star Plus and became one of Indian television’s most defining shows. Smriti’s portrayal of Tulsi Virani shaped the idea of the ideal daughter-in-law for many viewers.

The reboot, which began airing last year, brought back familiar faces including Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay as Mihir. Created again by Ektaa Kapoor, the new version also features Ketki Dave, Kamalika Guha Thakurta, Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan, and Shakti Anand reprising their roles, alongside newer additions like Rohit Suchanti, Aman Gandhi, Shagun Sharma, and Tanisha Mehta.

Unlike the original’s long run of 1833 episodes, the current version has been planned as a limited series of 150 episodes. It premiered on July 29, 2025, on Star Plus and is also available on JioHotstar.

Also read: Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Promo: Tulsi stunned by Noina's final wish, internet reacts | Watch