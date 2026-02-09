Who is Divya Agarwal's husband Apurva Padgaonkar? Bhavya Singh's claim has put him in focus Social media users seemed interested in knowing everything about Divya Agarwal's husband, Apurva Padgaonkar. Hence, let's know everything about the businessman, who is trends due to the latest conflict on The 50.

Divya Agarwal tied the knot with businessman and restaurateur Apurva Padgaonkar in February 2024 in Mumbai. The latest controversies in the reality show The 50 saw contestant Bhavya Singh accusing Divya of being a 'gold digger' and currently residing separately from her husband Apurva. Ever since, the latest episode of reality show The 50 was out, social media users seemed interested in knowing everything about Divya Agarwal's husband, Apurva Padgaonkar. Hence, let's know everything about the businessman, who is trends due to the latest conflict on The 50.

Who is Apurva Padgaonkar?

Engineer entrepreneur Apurva Padgaonkar is said to have expertise in Mumbai's hospitality sector. Having achieved his engineering and MBA credentials, Padgaonkar has opted to venture into the restaurant business, which has helped him establish himself in Mumbai’s nightlife.

Apurva owns four restaurants located in different locations in Mumbai. His restaurants are Soy Street in Vashi, along with The Tight Pub. Apart from this, he owns Lemon Leaf in Bandra and Pot Pourri in Chembur, established in October 2022. These eateries have helped him gain a reputation as a successful restaurateur. He is also recognised for his masterclasses, which motivate women to pursue their interests in food, art and other creative domains.

However, by venturing into hospitality, Apurva Padgaonkar has apparently generated wealth. In fact, it is estimated that by 2025, Apurva Padgaonkar's net worth will be close to Rs 45 crore, with him owning four eateries named Soy Street, The Tiger Pub, Pot Pourri, and Lemon Leaf, and being able to offer patrons quality, mouth-watering eats.

About Divya Agarwal's and Apurva Padgaonkar's marriage

Divya had tied the knot with businessman Apurva Padgaonkar in February, 2024. However, in May of the same year, there were rumours of the couple’s split. But Divya had rubbished the news of their split, saying, 'I made no noise. I made no comments, no stories. I deleted 2500 posts. Yet the media chose to see and react only to my marriage. It's funny how people see, expect things out of me. I have always done something people never expected out of me. And what they are expecting now, the babies, divorce. none of it is happening (side eyes emoji). In truth, my first pinned post on my profile is the thing I want to be the talked about from now onwards. Every movie ends with a happily-ever-after. And by God’s grace, my husband is snoring away to glory right next to me!'

However, Apurva is still to react to the allegations leveled by Bhavya Singh.

