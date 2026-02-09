The 50: Bhavya Singh calls Divya Agarwal a 'gold digger,' claims she lives separately from husband Divya Agarwal and Bhavya Singh engaged in a heated argument on The 50, with Bhavya calling Divya a "gold digger" and claiming that she lives separately from her husband, Apurva Padgaonkar.

New Delhi:

The reality show The 50 has been getting increasingly dramatic. In the latest episode, Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal and contestant Bhavya Sigh engaged into a heated argument. The clash took a personal turn when Bhavya brought up details of Divya's personal life. Bhavya even called Divya a "gold-digger" and claimed that she does not live with her husband, Apurva Padgaonkar,

The argument began when Divya argued with Archana during a task and remarked that Archana "doesn't have a brain." Bhavya, who was getting along well with Archana, did not take kindly to this and decided to teach Divya a lesson.

Bhavya Singh calls Divya Agarwal a 'gold digger'

Later, when Divya was seen crying in the washroom, and Bhavya refused to hand her a tissue. Speaking to Sapna Choudhary and Arya afterwards, Bhavya made some personal comments about Divya, and said, "Ye itna fake ladki hai, no wonder isko log gold digger bolte hain.. Aur dursi cheez maine isko podcast par poocha hai ye... aap record par dekhna ke kabhi reality show karoge? Bolti hai no I won’t I have won Bigg Boss. Kya ukhad liya tumne... saari PR karake aur spotting kara kare ke, thoda dikh jaati ho. Tumne kuch nahi kiya zindagi mein Fake aurat hai sabke saath fake karr rahi hai."

(She is so fake, no wonder people call her a gold digger. And the other thing is, I asked her this on a podcast, you can check the recording, whether she would ever do a reality show again. She said, "No, I won't. I have won Bigg Boss. What have you even achieved? Everything seems managed through PR and getting spotted here and there just to stay visible. You haven’t really done anything meaningful in life. She comes across as fake with everyone.)

Bhavya claims Divya lives separately from her husband

Bhavya Singh further commented on Divya Agarwal's personal life saying, "Diwali par asli phatake toh iske ghar par poothe the...Aur maine phode the Aur aaj tak maine kabhi bola nahi woh aur na kabhi podcast par na kabhi kuch. Kabhi bolungi bhi nahi, kyunki inka khud ka aapsi parivaarik maamla tha. usmein mujhe involve kar diya in login ne. Bheej maangte hain logon se Mumbai mein ke mere ghar aajao. aap mere paas aajao.. please milo mujhse. Alag rehti hain apne Pati se."

(On Diwali, the real fireworks went off at her house, and I was the one who set them off. Even today, I've never spoken about it, neither on a podcast nor anywhere else. I never will, because it was a private family matter. But these people dragged me into it. In Mumbai, they even beg people to come to my house, saying 'please come, meet me.' She lives separately from her husband.)

About Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar's wedding

For the unversed, the Divya and Apurva tied the knot on February 20, 2024 in a traditional Marathi wedding. The couple shared their wedding pictures in joint Instagram post with a caption that read, "From this moment on, our love story continues (sic)."

