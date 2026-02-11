Who is Bhagirath Bhatt, renowned Sitar player rumoured to be a part of Bigg Boss 20? Famous sitar player and composer Bhagirath Bhatt is reportedly joining Bigg Boss 20. Know about his notable works and why he's trending ahead of the show.

New Delhi:

Salman Khan's hosted show, Bigg Boss is one of the most popular TV reality shows of the recent times. Its 19th season concluded last year on December 7, 2025. However, rumours and buzz around the upcoming 20th season have already started surfacing, with reports about rumoured contestants making headlines.

According to reports, renowned sitar player and music composer Bhagirath Bhatt is being talked about as a contestant. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the show's contestant list or its airing date. Let's take a look some of his notable works.

Who is Bhagirath Bhatt?

Bhagirath Bhatt is an Indian sitarist and music composer. Best known for mixing classical Indian music with contemporary global sounds. According to details available on IMDB, he has composed music in films like like Padmaavat, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and Mission Raniganj. Apart from Bollywood, he has also worked for international projects such as Avatar: The Last Airbender and The American Gandhi.

Talking about its social media presence, Bhagirath Bhatt enjoys a following of 54.9K followers on Instagram. He regularly keeps his fans updated with news about his shows and music videos.

Is Bhagirath Bhatt joining Bigg Boss 20?

Reports suggest that Bhagirath Bhatt will join as a contestant in Bigg Boss 20. However, the Bigg Boss team is yet to comment on this.

For the unversed, the previous season of the Colors TV hit show, Bigg Boss 19, was won by Anupamaa actor Gaurav Khanna, while Farrhana Bhatt emerged as the runner-up. Along with the Bigg Boss 19 trophy, Gaurav Khanna took home a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh.

