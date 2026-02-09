The 50: How Divyaa Agarwal's 'My husband is…' comment led to Bhavya Singh's 'gold digger' allegation The 50 contestants Bhavya Singh and Divyaa Agarwal took over the internet with an altercation on the reality show. Read further to how the 'gold digger' controversy started.

New Delhi:

Reality show The 50 is back in trends due to the frequent confrontations that took place involving Divyaa Agarwal, leading to the breakdown of friendships and resulting in her emotional breakdown. The controversy involving the task force agreement quickly took the form of personal conflicts and arguments. The general trouble, though, began after Lion presented the task, which featured 'Bal (strength) and Buddhi (brains)'. During the discussion, Divya bluntly told Archana that she did not have the intellect to carry out the task, saying, 'Tumhare paas buddhi nahi hai, tumse yeh task nahi hoga,' which only made Archana furious.

What happened next?

Given the close relationship she shared with Archana, she was not happy with Divya as well. While Bhavya was being perceived as crying along with Archana due to this incident, Divya recalled she had requested a tissue from Bhavya but asked in an impolite manner. While Bhavya did the task, she let Divya know she had to be talked to in a respectable manner and ended by saying she ought to be the last person she messed with. While she seemed to be hurt and claimed she did not know what to do, she recalled that this show cost her relationships, especially with those she previously had a close relationship with.

My husband is my strength: Divyaa Agarwal

The tension was further escalated when Bhavya confided more to Sapna and Arya about seeing Divya as fake and a gold digger, and that it was no surprise that nobody actually liked Divya. On another note, from the problems that had emerged, Divya confided to Siwet and Yuvika that she misses home and that, apparently, she had not been feeling well. She talked emotionally about seeing her husband and that, because of him, she had turned into a better person, while saying, My husband is my strength.'

Divyaa is not divorced, she’s separated: Bhavya Singh

But things got further convoluted for the game when Bhavya went ahead to say, 'Divya is not divorced, she’s separated.' This presented an altogether different emotional turn to the entire issue than what was provided by the emotional flow of Divya’s statement. From task-based friction to emotional revelations, the game certainly witnessed some brief, uneasy shifts in the politics of The 50.

