Who is Anuj Sachdeva? Know everything about the TV actor at the center of life-threatening attack TV actor Anuj Sachdeva has been the victim of a life-threatening attack. A video of the incident went viral on social media, causing a stir. Read further to know who Anuj Sachdeva is.

Popular TV actor Anuj Sachdeva, who impressed people with his brilliant acting in the TV industry, was subjected to a life-threatening attack. This incident took place in Goregaon, Mumbai.

The actor himself took to his Instagram profile to share the whole incident as he mentioned a man from his society tried hitting his dog and Anuj with a rod for notifying in the society group regarding his car which was parked at the wrong place in the society parking.

What is the whole matter?

While sharing the video, the actor also mentioned that the society member hit him with a stick, causing him to bleed from his head. The actor said, 'I am posting this video as evidence. He tried to hit me and my dog ​​with a rod, simply because I had reported his car being parked in the wrong place in the society group.'

Watch the video here:

After this video was shared, it caused a stir on social media. Several actors, including Jaya Bhattacharya, Kishwer Merchant, Nidhi Seth, and Simple Kaul, came out in support of the actor and advised him to file a police complaint.

Who is Anuj Sachdeva?

Anuj Sachdeva is among the well-known actors in the TV industry. He has won the hearts of the audience with his talent. Fans are not only impressed by his acting but also by his physique and personality.

He started his career in 2005 with 'MTV Roadies'. After that, he gained recognition in every household with 'Sabki Laadli Bebo'. His portrayal of Amrit left a lasting impression on the audience.

He then worked in several serials like 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', 'Qayamat', 'Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna', 'Kis Desh Mein Hai Mera Dil', 'Sajan Ghar Jaana Hai', 'Sapna Babul Ka... Bidaai', 'Sasural Genda Phool', 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya', and 'Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya'. Most of Anuj's daily soaps were hit on television.

