Anuj Sachdeva, TV actor, attacked with rod by Mumbai neighbour over parking dispute | Video

New Delhi:

TV actor Anuj Sachdeva posted a terrifying video from his residential society in Mumbai, where he was attacked by his neighbour with a rod. The man was seen verbally abusing Sachdeva and repeatedly hitting him with a rod.

The video has gone viral, with Anuj Sachdeva’s industry colleagues and fans expressing concern.

Anuj Sachdeva took to Instagram and posted a disturbing video, where he was seen getting assaulted by his neighbour in Mumbai over parking issues. The TV actor claimed that the man tried to beat him and his dog after he complained about his wrong parking. Please note that the video contains disturbing visuals of the attack and the use of abusive language.

"I am posting this evidence before this person tries to do any damage to me or my property. He tried hitting my dog and me with a rod for notifying in the society group regarding his car which was parked at the wrong place in the society parking. Harmony mall residency. Goregaon w This person is from A wing flat 602.kindly share with ppl who can take action. I am bleeding from my head (sic)," Anuj Sachdeva wrote. Here is the video:

Kishwer Merchantt, in the comments, wrote, "Omg .. This is insane .. are u ok?". Esha Gupta penned, "Are you ok? This is insane, contact @mumbaipolice and @sudhirkudalkar sir he will help." Rashami Desai posted, "Omg this is unacceptable. I hope you okay. Why don’t we have a right law in our country for the animal", Ridhima Pandit shared, "THIS A*(&h*le needs to be put behind bars!!!! How dare he !!!", Vivan Bhathena commented, "Naam de de..police case kar de."

Anuj Sachdeva is a popular actor and model. He is known for TV shows such as Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna, Sasural Genda Phool, Sapna Babul Ka... Bidaai, Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya and Dhruv Tara – Samay Sadi Se Pare.

