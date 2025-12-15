Filmmaker Rob Reiner, wife Michele killed by son Nick Reiner; investigation underway: Report Filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife Michele were reportedly killed at their Los Angeles home, with multiple reports claiming that their son, Nick Reiner, is being questioned by authorities in connection with the case. The couple were found dead on Sunday afternoon.

New Delhi:

Veteran Hollywood filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Reiner, were reportedly found dead in their Brentwood mansion in Los Angeles on Sunday night. Multiple knife stabs were found on their bodies. As the investigation takes place, rumours suggest that Reiner's son, Nick Reiner, killed them. An official confirmation from the police is awaited.

On Sunday afternoon, December 14, the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) was called to a home to provide medical help, reports People. Upon arrival, they found the dead bodies of a 78-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman. The bodies were later identified as Rob and Michele. As per the same portal, Nick Reiner killed his parents and is currently questioned. No arrests have been made so far.

As per CNN, a spokesperson for the Reiner family has confirmed that Michele and Rob Reiner have died. "It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner. We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time," the spokesperson shared in a statement.

Rob Reiner was known as one of the most celebrated filmmakers in America, known for movies such as Stand By Me, The Princess Bride, and When Harry Met Sally. It was during the shoot of the Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan-starrer when Reiner met his wife, Michele, who was a photographer by profession. They soon fell in love and got married in 1989, beginning a partnership that spanned decades. They were parents to three children - Jake, Nick and Romy. Reiner is also the adoptive father of actress Tracy Reiner, daughter of his first wife, the late actress and director Penny Marshall.

Police authorities are expected to share more details as the investigation proceeds.

