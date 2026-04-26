Where is the actor who played Luv in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana now? Know here

New Delhi:

The 1980s witnessed the immense dominance of the TV show Ramayana on the television channel Doordarshan. Director Ramanand Sagar's mythological series garnered immense popularity across the nation; keeping this in mind, the makers produced Uttar Ramayan a few years later.

This sequel presented the story of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita's two sons, Luv and Kush. The actor who portrayed the character of Kush in Uttar Ramayan, which aired in 1988, is today the owner of a company valued at Rs 1,400 crore. Let us explore this story in greater detail.

Uttar Ramayan's Kush is a businessman

In Ramanand Sagar's Uttar Ramayan, the role of Luv was played by actor Swapnil Joshi, while the character of Kush was portrayed by actor Mayuresh Kshetramade. This article focuses on Mayuresh. After gaining popularity through Uttar Ramayan, he bid farewell to acting at the tender age of 13 to focus entirely on his studies.

According to IMDb reports, Mayuresh Kshetramade moved to the United States, where he studied finance and mastered the intricacies of the business world. Based on his professional LinkedIn profile, Mayuresh worked as a researcher at the World Bank for a significant period starting in 2003, after which he became fully active in the corporate sector.

Mayuresh Kshetramade achieved his greatest professional triumph in this field in 2016, when he was appointed as the CEO of Commission Junction, a global marketing platform company. Through years of hard work and dedication, Mayuresh Kshetramade steered the company to achieve a revenue of Rs 1,400 crore by 2022.

Where does Mayuresh Kshetramade live now?

Today, as a successful businessman, Mayuresh continues to bring glory to his country. It is worth noting that he currently resides in New York with his family. The brilliance of Mayuresh's acting in the role of Kush in Uttar Ramayan is something that can never be forgotten and he will always be remembered as television's Kush.

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