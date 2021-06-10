Watch: Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim recreate Karisma-Salman's magic as they dance to ‘Biwi No. 1’ song

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHOAIB IBRAHIM Watch: Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim recreate Karisma-Salman's magic as they dance to ‘Biwi No. 1’

Television popular actors Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are one of the most loved couples of telly town. The duo never fail to impress their fans with enigmatic chemistry. From their adorable pictures to Instagram reels every time they give us couple goals. On Thursday, Shoaib took to his Instagram and shared a video where he can be seen dancing with his wife Dipika to Salman Khan's song ‘Biwi No. 1’ from the movie of the same name.

Sharing the reel he captioned, "Koi shaq???"

Check the post here:

Indeed, Shoaib and Dipika's chemistry is unmissable in the video. From playing with Dipika's hair to taking her on a piggy ride the couple can be seen enjoying themselves. Shoaib who is a big fan of Salman Khan is often seen dancing on his songs and mimicking superstar's dialogues.

Dipika recently wrapped up her shoot for Sasural Simar Ka season 2 in Agra and returned back to Mumbai. Shoaib planned a cute surprise when she returned home. He cooked Dipika’s favorite dishes ‘Aamras and puri’ for her and decorated the house with rose petals.

The couple has now taken a short break and are spending some time together with their family.