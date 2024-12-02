Balika Vadhu to Qubool Hai, TV shows that Vikrant Massey featured in

Follow us on Image Source : X TV shows that Vikrant Massey featured in

Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey, who completed his education from RD National College, made his acting debut with the Dhoom Machao Dhoom series. After this, Vikrant worked in many popular TV shows and made his special place in the hearts of the audience. Before coming into films, Vikrant gained a lot of fame from Balika Vadhu, Qubool Hai, Dharam Veer, Gumraah and the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. The 12th Fail actor has announced his early retirement from films in 2025 on his Instagram post, which has left his fans very sad. Known for his versatility, Vikrant has won the hearts of the audience with his excellent acting in many TV serials. Let's have a look at some of his famous TV shows.

Dharam Veer

Vikrant has acted in the TV serial Dharam Veer in 2008. Dharam Veer is an Indian historical television show. It is a fictional story of two princes named Dharam and Veer and the adventures of their lives moving forward. It is presented by Sagar Pictures. Dharam Veer This TV show has been very successful in Vikrant Massey's career. In this TV serial, the 12th Fail actor played the role of Prince Dharam.

Balika Vadhu

Vikrant has also acted in the famous TV serial Balika Vadhu. In this TV show, Vikrant played the role of Shyam Singh, the supporting husband of Sugana i.e. Vibha Anand, who was liked by everyone. After this TV show, Vikrant did many superhit TV shows.

Qubool Hai

Vikrant Massey has also won the hearts of the audience with the TV serial Qubool Hai. Vikrant played the character of Ayan Ahmed Khan in 'Qubool Hai'. Apart from this, Vikrant played the character of Murli Lal in the TV serial 'Baba Aiso Var Dhundho'.

Gumrah

Vikrant played the character named Shohbit in the TV serial 'Gumrah: End of Innocence', which was liked by everyone. Apart from this, Vikrant has also been a part of the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

He marked his film debut with Vikramaditya Motwane's period romance film Lootera. The 2013 film featured Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead roles. Till now Vikrant has featured in several hit films like 12th Fail, Dil Dhadakne Do, Sector 36, The Sabarmati Report, Haseen Dillruba and Chhapaak among others.

