Vicky Jain Hospitalised: Ankita Lokhande's husband admitted to hospital; TV actor Samarth Jurel shares update Vicky Jain, husband of actress Ankita Lokhande, is currently hospitalised. TV actor Samarth Jurel shared a video from the hospital, updating fans on Vicky's health condition.

Pavitra Rishta fame actress Ankita Lokhande, who was also seen in Bigg Boss 17 along with her husband Vicky Jain, is quite active on social media and often shares insights from her personal and professional lives. However, a serious update has recently come to light concerning her personal life.

Her husband, businessman Vicky Jain, is currently hospitalised. The news of Vicky Jain's health was shared by TV actor Samarth Jurel on Instagram on Friday. By sharing the video on his Instagram stories, Samarth wrote, "Bade bhai jaldi recover hooo, mere tony stark." However, the reason behind Vicky's health condition is not known yet.

Samarth Jurel shares Vicky Jain's health update

In the video, Vicky Jain can be seen lying on a hospital bed. Whereas Samarth was seen jokingly talking to him and told Vicky that he would meet him outside the hospital after two hours. In the video, Ankita Lokhande was also seen standing beside Vicky Jain's hospital bed.

Fans flood social media with prayers for Vicky's recovery

As soon as the video was shared on social media, fans grew concerned and flooded the comment section with prayers for his quick recovery. One Instagram user wrote, "Get well soon, bro." Another commented, "Speedy recovery."

Actor's work front

For the unversed, Vicky Jain has participated in several television reality shows, including 'Bigg Boss season 17', 'Laughter Chef's Unlimited Entertainment'. On the other hand, Ankita Lokhande, who rose to fame for her portrayal of 'Archana' in the hit show 'Pavitra Rishta', has appeared in several shows and Bollywood films in her acting career so far. Her notable performances include 'Baaghi 3', 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi' and 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar'.

