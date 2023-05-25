Vaibhavi Upadhyaya's car was hit by a truck, she wasn't wearing seatbelt | Deets Inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIRAL BHAYANI Vaibhavi Upadhyaya

Vaibhavi Upadhyaya, best known for roles in popular TV shows like Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, CID, Adaalat died in a road car accident. She was 32. Vaibhavi was traveling with her fiance in Himachal Pradesh when the mishap took place. Producer JD Majethia shared the tragic news on his Twitter account. Her last rites were held on Wednesday in Mumbai, which were attended by several of her friends and industry colleagues including Majethia, who spoke to paps and narrated the whole incident.

Following the funeral, Majethia revealed what exactly happened with Vaibhavi’s car. The actor shared that the car was hit by a truck following which it fell in the valley. "She was in Himachal with her fiance. They were to marry in December. Their car was at a turn and the road was quite narrow. They stopped to let a truck pass. As the truck was passing them, it nudged the car and it slid into the valley. It toppled and she was not wearing a seatbelt. The incident happened on May 22." He also claimed that 'Vaibhavi sustained serious injuries or internal bleeding'. Adding, "One should take lessons from this incident to always wear a seatbelt." Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, Vaibhavi Upadhayay’s last rites were also attended by Wagle Ki Duniya actor Deepak Pareek, Gautam Rode, Sumeet Raghavan and Deven Bhojani among others. At her funeral, the actress' parents were seen crying inconsolably while relatives surrounded them. Aishwarya Sakhuja too paid her last respect to the actress. She had earlier shared a story on Instagram wherein she wrote, "Always admired you from a distance and then when we did work together, I was blown away by your craft. Rest in peace, beautiful. We will meet in the next life."

JD Majethia first confirmed the news on social media. He wrote, "Life is so unpredictable. A very fine actress, dear friend Vaibhavi Upadhyay popularly known as 'Jasmine' of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai passed away. She met with an accident in the north. Family will bring her to Mumbai tomorrow morning around 11 am for last rites. RIP Vaibhavi (sic)."

Vaibhavi had also worked alongside Deepika Padukone in 'Chhapaak' film in 2020 and 'Timir' (2023).

