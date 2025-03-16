Udaariyan, Bigg Boss 16 fame Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary-Ankit Gupta unfollowed each other on Instagram There are reports of Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary and Ankit Gupta breaking up. Both have unfollowed each other on Instagram, due to which the market of speculations has heated up.

There are reports of a rift in the relationship of TV actors Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary and Ankit Gupta. This couple, who has been seen together for many years, won the hearts of the audience with their chemistry on TV. Their real-life pair was also liked by the fans a lot. However, both of them never gave a romantic name to their relationship. They have always called each other 'best friend'. Meanwhile, speculations are being made that both of them have now broken up.

Ankit and Priyanka unfollowed each other on Insta

Recently, there were reports that Priyanka and Ankit were going to get married this year. However, the current situation now seems to have changed. Both have unfollowed each other on Instagram, due to which speculations of a breakup have intensified. It is worth noting that both of them have not deleted the old pictures with each other.

PR stunt or breakup?

After the viral screenshots on social media, the discussion on Reddit is hot. Some users believe that all this could be a part of the promotion of their new drama series 'Tere Ho Jaayein Hum'. This show is going to be released soon. In this, the Priyanka-Ankit pair will be seen in the lead role. At the same time, some fans feel that the relationship between both has broken up.

Priyanka-Ankit's popularity

Priyanka and Ankit got recognition from the TV show 'Udaariyaan'. In this, their pairing in the character of Tejo and Fateh was well liked. Fans call them 'Priyankit'. In the year 2022, both of them also made a lot of headlines in Salman Khan's reality show 'Bigg Boss 16'. Priyanka was the second runner-up in this show. Their chemistry caught a lot of attention from the audience of this show.

Priyanka will soon be seen in this film

Ankit Gupta has appeared in shows like 'Balika Vadhu', 'Sadda Haq', 'Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi', 'Laal Ishq' and 'Junooniyat'. These days, he is playing the character of Ranvijay Rana in 'Mati Se Bandhi Dor'. At the same time, Priyanka is soon going to debut on the big screen with the Telugu film 'Hero Heroine', in which Divya Khosla Kumar is in the lead role.

