John Abraham’s The Diplomat opens strong with Rs 4 Crore, set to compete in tough box office race Bollywood actor John Abraham's latest film, The Diplomat, was released on Holi and earned ₹4 crore on its opening day. Based on real events, the movie faced competition from Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava, which continues to dominate the box office.

John Abraham's latest film The Diplomat has had a decent start at the box office, earning an estimated Rs 4 crore on its opening day. The action-thriller, which hit the theatres on March 22, coinciding with the Holi festival, benefitted from the holiday spirit and drew in a considerable audience. However, despite the good initial response, the film faces tough competition from Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava, which continues to dominate at the box office even after several weeks of its release.

According to the trade tracker Sacnilk, The Diplomat achieved a net collection of Rs 4 crore on its first day in India. The film's overall occupancy rate on opening day was 20.45 percent, with significant variation throughout the day. The morning shows saw a modest 7.31 percent occupancy, which improved significantly during the afternoon with 19.42 percent. The evening shows witnessed a peak at 28.50 percent, while the night shows held strong with 26.56 percent occupancy.

While The Diplomat has made a promising start, Chhaava, directed by Laxman Utekar, is still going strong. Despite being in theatres for multiple weeks, Chhaava raked in Rs 7.25 crore on its fifth Friday, showcasing its continued appeal and strong word-of-mouth.

Directed by Shivam Nair, The Diplomat is based on a real-life incident involving Indian national Uzma Ahmad, who was forcibly married in Pakistan and later rescued with the help of Indian diplomacy. The film stars John Abraham as senior diplomat JP Singh, who plays a pivotal role in bringing Uzma back to India after she was trapped by a Pakistani man. Sadia Khateeb portrays Uzma Ahmad, delivering a heartfelt performance that has been widely appreciated.

The film presents a realistic and gripping portrayal of India-Pakistan relations, focusing on the challenges faced by Indian diplomats in navigating the complex political landscape. While the film doesn’t rely on high-octane action sequences, John Abraham's portrayal of the composed and determined diplomat has garnered praise for its grounded and nuanced performance.

Though The Diplomat had a decent start, it must continue to perform strongly at the box office over the weekend to ensure its success, especially considering the competition from Chhaava and other ongoing releases. Despite facing these challenges, the film’s solid script, strong performances, and realistic approach to a sensitive issue have set it apart from the usual patriotic thrillers.

As of now, the film has earned Rs 4.26 crore, including the Rs 0.26 crore registered from the following day’s business. The coming days will be crucial for The Diplomat to build on its opening and secure its place in the ongoing box office race.

Verdict

The Diplomat offers a refreshing take on India-Pakistan relations, with John Abraham delivering one of his most understated performances. Despite facing stiff competition, the film has made an engaging start and is likely to gain traction as audiences begin to recognize its unique approach to an often-explored subject.

According to India TV, The Diplomat is a gripping film with John Abraham’s impressive performance, offering a realistic portrayal of India-Pakistan relations, deserving 3 out of 5 stars.