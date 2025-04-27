TV actress trolled for liking post about Kashmir's independence amid Pahalgam terrorist attack Bigg Boss fame and social media influencer liked a post about the independence of Kashmir. After this, she is being heavily criticised on social media.

New Delhi:

Bigg Boss fame and social media influencer Ayesha Khan came under the target of social media trolls after she liked a post on Instagram. This post was made about liberating Kashmir and not welcoming Indians in the valley. Due to this, she is facing severe criticism on social media. Let us know which post she liked and what reactions users have to it.

What is written in the post?

The post liked by Ayesha Khan has been written by Kashmiri writer Jalees Haider. He shared it on his Instagram post, a part of which read, 'I always mourn the loss of civilian life. Do not confuse this grief with the erasure of reality. Kashmir is not your aesthetic escape, spiritual stopover or paradise worthy of posting on Instagram. It is the most densely militarised region in the world and the people who call it home do not live in peace. They live under occupation, under surveillance, under constant threat of violence, torture, enforced disappearances and systematic erasure.'

The author further wrote, 'No, as an Indian, you are not welcome in Kashmir to normalise our occupation, romanticise our pain or turn our homeland into a tourist fantasy. Every photo you take, which pretends this land to be heaven on earth, without acknowledging the brutal reality on the ground, is a form of violence.' We are not hostile to visitors, we are hostile to colonisers, supporters, those who look at our suffering and call it beautiful. Once Kashmir is free, we will welcome the world with open arms.'

Ayesha is being criticised by netizens

Ayesha liked this post, after which users reprimanded her fiercely on social media. One user wrote, 'They will never choose the country over their religion' Another asked Ravi Dubey to remove her from his show. Some netizens also tagged Mumbai Police and demanded action against her. However, Ayesha has not reacted to the controversy yet.

