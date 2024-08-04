TV actor Dalljeet Kaur files FIR against estranged husband Nikhil Patel, accuses him of cruelty and cheating

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM TV actor Dalljeet Kaur files FIR against Nikhil Patel

TV actress Dalljit Kaur's second marriage with Nikhil Patel did not last long. The couple separated within a few months of their marriage. Now Dalljit has reportedly filed an FIR against her estranged husband Nikhil Patel. According to reports, the actress lodged a complaint at Agripada Police Station in Mumbai on August 2 under sections 85 and 316 (2) of the Indian Justice Code. This means that Daljit has accused Nikhil of cruelty and criminal breach of trust.

For the unversed, Nikhil Patel, who lives in Kenya, is currently in India. He arrived in Mumbai on Friday when he was seen at the airport with his alleged girlfriend. This is not the first time Dalljit Kaur has taken legal action against her husband. In June this year, the actress moved the Nairobi City Court against Nikhil and obtained a stay order to prevent Nikhil Patel from evicting her or their son from their home in Kenya.

Earlier, Nikhil had also sent a legal notice to Dalljeet and accused her of harassment. According to reports, Nikhil Patel had said that Dalljeet Kaur's social media posts accusing him of an extramarital affair were wrong under the Indian Penal Code, Information Technology Act 2000 (India) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act 2012 (India).

Daljeet Kaur and Nikhil Patel's marriage

Dalljeet Kaur and Nikhil Patel tied the knot in March 2023. However, the two filed for divorce earlier this year, after 10 months of marriage. Nikhil also confirmed their separation in May, when he said that in January this year, Dalljeet decided to leave Kenya with her son Jaden and return to India, which ultimately led to their separation. 'We both felt that our family foundation was not as strong as we had hoped, which made it difficult for Daljeet to settle in Kenya,' said Patel.

On Friday, Dalljeet shared her wedding pictures on Instagram on the occasion of Nikhil's birthday. She accused Nikhil of hurting her and wrote, 'From sending my belongings to the storage house much before the date you gave me through your PR articles to wiping off the wall on which I had painted with my bangles for months, which I loved so much. You have many ways to hurt me and I know you are not done yet. You will find more ways soon.'

