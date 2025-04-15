Lucknow hospital fire: One patient killed and two others sustain serious injuries, CM Yogi takes cognisance A massive fire broke out at Lokbandhu Hospital in Lucknow on Monday night. Preliminary reports suggested that the fire broke out on the second floor and the patients were promptly evacuated.

One patient was killed and two others sustained serious injuries after a fire broke out at a Lokbandhu Hospital in Lucknow late on Monday night. Speaking to the media, Civil Hospital Director Rajesh Srivastava confirmed that around 24 patients have been brought in for treatment. Providing an update on their condition, he said that all patients are stable and receiving medical care.

"Two who were serious have been admitted to the ICU. All those who have come to this hospital are fine and stable. The body of the one who died on the way has been kept in the mortuary so that we can know the cause of the death," Srivastava added.

Yogi Adityanath takes cognisance

Earlier, District Magistrate Visakh G Iyer said that the fire has been doused, and all the patients of the three wards were rescued and referred to other facilities. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also took cognisance of the incident. Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak assured, "Smoke was detected on the ground floor. The hospital staff immediately began shifting patients. About 200 patients have been moved. Serious patients were sent to KGMU, and some to the Civil Hospital.

The cause of fire yet to be ascertained

Authorities at Lokbandhu Hospital assured that all safety measures were swiftly implemented. Dr Sangeeta Gupta, Director of Lokbandhu Hospital, stated that all patients have been safely evacuated and sent to government hospitals. She added that the cause of the fire is not yet known but the situation is fine now. Adding to the updates, Lucknow Mayor Sushma Kharkwal said, "The fire is under control. All patients have been shifted to nearby hospitals. At this time, everyone is safe. The situation is under control."

