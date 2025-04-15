Soldier injured after encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, search ops on The Army's White Knight Corps said one personnel was injured in the firing and is receiving treatment at a hospital.

A brief exchange of gunfire occurred between terrorists and security forces in Lasana village of Surankote, Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Monday night, the Army said on Tuesday.

An encounter broke out during a search operation launched by security forces after receiving intelligence about the presence of terrorists in the area.

"Contact was established with terrorists during a joint operation with Police at Lasana, Surankote last night. Additional troops have been inducted, and search operations are ongoing to prevent the terrorists from escaping," the Army's Jammu-based White Knight Corps stated on X.

Officials confirmed that one Army personnel sustained injuries in the encounter and was taken to a hospital for treatment. Search operations are underway to flush out the terrorists.