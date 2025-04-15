Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Jammu And Kashmir
  3. Soldier injured after encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, search ops on

Soldier injured after encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, search ops on

The Army's White Knight Corps said one personnel was injured in the firing and is receiving treatment at a hospital.

An Army team was fired upon by terrorists while they were carrying out a search operation in Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir
An Army team was fired upon by terrorists while they were carrying out a search operation in Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir Image Source : PTI
Edited By: Ashish Verma
JammuPublished: , Updated:

A brief exchange of gunfire occurred between terrorists and security forces in Lasana village of Surankote, Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Monday night, the Army said on Tuesday.

An encounter broke out during a search operation launched by security forces after receiving intelligence about the presence of terrorists in the area.

"Contact was established with terrorists during a joint operation with Police at Lasana, Surankote last night. Additional troops have been inducted, and search operations are ongoing to prevent the terrorists from escaping," the Army's Jammu-based White Knight Corps stated on X.

Officials confirmed that one Army personnel sustained injuries in the encounter and was taken to a hospital for treatment. Search operations are underway to flush out the terrorists.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Jammu And Kashmir
Jammu And Kashmir
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\