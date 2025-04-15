Mehul Choksi owes Rs 63 lakh maintenance, Rs 95 lakh renovation costs for Mumbai flats: Society member Fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi has unpaid flat maintenance dues of around Rs 63 lakh at Gokul Apartments in Mumbai’s Malabar Hill, according to a society member. He reportedly owns three units, including an illegally occupied terrace, and hasn’t paid maintenance in over seven years.

Mumbai: Fugitive diamond trader Mehul Choksi has accumulated maintenance dues of around Rs 63 lakh for his flats in Gokul Apartments at Malabar Hill in Mumbai, a society member said on Monday. Speaking to news agency ANI, the member said Choksi owns three units in the building—on the 9th, 10th and 11th floors—and has not paid maintenance for over seven years. He alleged that the 11th floor, which is a terrace, has been "illegally occupied" by Choksi. “He has not paid maintenance for the last seven years. The dues without interest come to around Rs 63 lakh. Apart from this, in 2020, the condominium underwent renovation. The cost came to about Rs 30–35 lakh per unit, so for all three units, it’s roughly Rs 95 lakh,” the member said.

He added that the abandoned flats are also posing a threat to the building’s structure. “Big trees have started growing inside. Their roots can damage the building’s structural integrity. This is an additional burden for us despite having no fault. We trust the legal system and Enforcement Directorate officials, and we hope the dues will eventually be recovered,” he said. The property has been attached by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Choksi arrested in Belgium

On Monday, Belgian authorities confirmed that Choksi was arrested on April 12 and is currently in custody. The Belgian Federal Public Service of Justice also said India has submitted a formal extradition request. “The Belgian Federal Public Service of Justice can confirm that Mr Mehul Choksi was arrested on Saturday, 12th of April 2025. He is being detained in anticipation of further judicial proceedings. Access to his legal counsel has been assured,” the statement said. It added, “The Indian authorities have introduced an extradition request for Mr Choksi. As is standard in individual cases, no further details can be released at this stage.”

Choksi, 65, fled India on January 2, 2018, and is wanted by the CBI and ED in connection with the Rs 13,850-crore Punjab National Bank fraud case. He allegedly conspired with his nephew Nirav Modi, bank officials, and others to fraudulently obtain Letters of Undertaking and Foreign Letters of Credit from PNB between 2014 and 2017, causing a loss of Rs 6,097.63 crore to the bank.

(With ANI inputs)