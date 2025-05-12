TV actor Aly Goni gets hate on social media for siding with his country amid India-Pakistan conflicts Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Aly Goni faced backlash after supporting his country amid tensions between Indian and Pakistan.

New Delhi:

TV actor Aly Goni gets hate on social media after expressing support for his country during the ongoing India-Pakistan tensions. This comes after the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, 2025, in response to the recent Pahalgam terror attack, which took place on April 22, 2025. Several celebrities expressed their grief and condemned this horrific incident. On May 10, both countries reached an understanding to halt all military actions. However, hours after the announcement of an understanding, Pakistan betrayed the agreement, resorting to heavy firing in several regions of Jammu and Kashmir.

Many actors from the entertainment industry reacted to this and condemned the violations on social media. However, Aly Goni's reaction to this came under fire, and he faced backlash on the internet. Taking to the X handle, the TV actor wrote, "Urdu mein likhke bhejo English mein samaj nahi aaya hoga yeh anpad Army ko.. #ceasefireviolations."

Several social media users criticised Aly Goni for being insensitive during this time. After which Laughter Chefs contestant reacted to the trolls and wrote, "People want to abuse me please go on I don’t care at all.. I still want peace for my State for my Family for my country. AND that’s my opinion and will not change.. #ceasefire."

Last week, Aly Goni, who is from Jammu, shared an Instagram post where he mentioned that he is not in the country and he is worried for his family who is in Jammu. In the caption, he wrote, " Sleepless and shattered, stuck out of India as my family in jammu endures last night’s attack. My whole family, children, and parents face the terror of drones and unrest, yet some people glorify this war from the comfort of their homes, posting on social media. It’s not that easy for those near the border. Thanks to our IAF And Indian Army praying for safety and peace."

Check Aly Goni's post below:

For the unversed, Aly Goni is best known for his work in TV serials like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment and Khadaan.

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal, Suniel Shetty among other Bollywood celebs react to Virat Kohli's Test retirement | See Posts