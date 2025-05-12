Vicky Kaushal, Suniel Shetty among other Bollywood celebs react to Virat Kohli's Test retirement | See Posts Several Bollywood celebrities, including Vicky Kaushal, Suniel Shetty and others, reacted to Virat Kohli's retirement from the Test cricket format on Monday.

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli announced his retirement from the Test cricket format on Monday. Taking to the Instagram account, Virat posted a long note on his Test retirement and shared this news with his fans and followers. After his announcement, several Bollywood celebrities and fans have reacted to this.

Vicky Kaushal

Chhaava actor Vicky Kaushal reshared Virat Kohli's Instagram post and wrote, "You did it your way and that way will truly be missed. Congratulations on an incredibly inspiring test career and thank you for the memories Champ!"

Suniel Shetty

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty took to his Instagram account and wrote, "You didn't just play Test cricket Virat. You lived it. You Honoured it, breathed fire, wore your heart on your sleeve and your passion like armour. The roar. The grit. The obsession. The Heart. Take a bow, champ. The red-ball rests, but your legacy races on."

Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli's wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma also shared a heartfelt note on Virat Kohli's Test retirement on her Instagram profile. In the caption, she wrote, "They’ll talk about the records and the milestones — but I’ll remember the tears you never showed, the battles no one saw, and the unwavering love you gave this format of the game. I know how much all this took from you. After every Test series, you came back a little wiser, a little humbler — and watching you evolve through it all has been a privilege. Somehow, I always imagined you’d retire international cricket in whites — But you’ve always followed your heart, and so I just want to say my love, you’ve earned every bit of this goodbye."

Neha Dhupia

Actress Neha Dhupia reshared her husband Angad Bedi's Instagram post and reacted to Virat's retirement. In the Instagram story, she wrote, 'Why does this feel personal...the King."

Ranveer Singh

Padmaavat actor Ranveer Singh also commented on Virat Kohli's Instagram post. He wrote, "One in a Billion! Go well, King!"

Celebrities, including Rajkummar Rao, Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday, Shahid Kapoor, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, also responded to Virat Kohli's post with a like.

