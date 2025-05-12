When Virat Kohli defended Anushka Sharma amid severe trolling, said people always blame women Read more to know when Indian cricketer Virat Kohli slammed critics and defended Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma amid social media trolling in 2015.

On Monday, Indian star cricketer Virat Kohli announced his retirement from the Test cricket format. The star batter took to his Instagram handle and shared the news with his fans. But did you know that, back in 2015, Virat Kohli slammed critics and defended Anushka Sharma amid severe trolling after his poor performance in the semi-finals of the ICC Cricket World Cup? Read more to know the details.

Back in 2015, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli defended Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma amid severe trolling. For the unversed, critics lashed out at Anushka Sharma when the Indian team was ruled out of the ICC Cricket World Cup and faced criticism on social media after Virat Kohli's poor performance against Australia in the semi-finals of the ICC Cricket World Cup.

Kohli slammed the critics at a promotional event of his IPL team, i.e. Royal Challengers Bangalore and said, "At a human level, I would say I was hurt and the people who said those things and the way they said should be ashamed of themselves." He also opened up about his performance over the last five years and said, "Personally, I was very disappointed. In last five years, the number of matches I've helped India win and the consistency with which I've played is more than anyone else in the team. I don't think there's anybody else in the team who has done better than me."

Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket

Indian star cricketer Virat Kohli on Monday announced his retirement from Test cricket. He posted a long note on his Instagram profile in which he wrote, 'It’s been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It’s tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I’ll carry for life.'

He further added, 'I’m walking away with a heart full of gratitude — for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way. I’ll always look back at my Test career with a smile.' Several Bollywood celebrities, including Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal and Anushka Sharma, reacted to this announcement and shared posts and stories on their Instagram handles.

