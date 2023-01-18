Tushar Kalia marries Triveni Barman, see FIRST wedding photos of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 winner here

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Tushar Kalia, Triveni Barman's FIRST wedding photo

Tushar Kalia and Triveni Barman have tied the knot. The ace choreographer who won Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 winner shared the news with his fans by posting a beautiful photo from the wedding. In the photo, the newly married couple is seen all smiles in their wedding outfits. For the special occasion, while Tushar opted for an off-white sherwani, bride Triveni went for a lehenga in a contrasting shade of red.

"Blessed," the two wrote over the photo in which they are seen wearing wedding garlands and lost in each other's gaze. As soon as Tushar shared the photo, celebs lined up in the comment section, to wish him and Triveni. Bharti Singh, Aalim Khan to Vivek Chachere and Tarun Raj congratulated the newlyweds with heartfelt messages. Take a look at Tushar and Treveni's wedding pic:'

Last year, in May, Tushar shared two beautiful pictures with his then fiance Triveni announcing their engagement. He wrote: "To new beginnings @trivenibarman Send us your love and blessings #engaged #gratitude". The couple looked adorable in traditional yellow outfits. Triveni also mentioned on her social media handle with a heart emoji : "You are the best thing that ever happened to me." Many of their fans and friends congratulated them including filmmaker Karan Johar.

Talking about Tushar's professional journey, he had participated in dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' and was also the stage director of the reality show 'India's Got Talent''. He made his career as a choreographer in Bollywood with the movie 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'. The winner of , 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is also credited as the choreographer of films like War, Half Girlfriend and Ok Jaanu among others.

Here's wishing Tushar and Triveni a very happy married life!

