Tunisha Sharma's mother sends legal notice for selecting Sheezan Khan for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 | Reports

It seems Sheezan Khan's troubles are not going to take a break. After receiving bail in Tunisha Sharma's death case, Sheezan is geared up to participate in Rohit Shetty-hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. He also filed a plea to the Vasai court seeking the return of his passport. The court announced the decision in his favor and allowed him to travel abroad. Sheezan's selection in Khatron Ke Khiladi has fumed Tunisha Sharma's mother Vanita Sharma yet again.

As per the report of Etimes, Tunisha's mother has filed a case against the channel, despite the existing prosecution against Sheezan. Tunisha's uncle Pawan Sharma confirmed the update with a news portal and said that it's true that they have sent a notice to the channel. Vanita even questioned the makers about what message are they conveying who has been charged with a serious offence.

Tunisha Sharma's mother had earlier opposed Sheezan's plea of seeking the return of his passport in court. In a statement, Vanita said, "I have heard that Sheezan has been offered reality shows, including Khatron Ke Khiladi. What message are these channels wanting to impart to society by giving a chance to someone undertrial for a serious offense. Ki koi bhi crime karke aap celebrity ban jate ho aur aapke liye reality shows ka window directly open ho jata hai? (By committing any crime, you become a celebrity and the window of reality shows opens directly for you.)"

She continued, "We watch these reality shows with our families. Our children and aspiring actors will feel that committing crimes is the easiest way to get through these reality shows. Log TV par apne favourite actors ko dekhkar unko apna idol bana lete hain aur unke jaise banne ki koshish karte hain( People see their favourite actors on TV and make them their idols and try to be like them)."

Sheezan was arrested in December last year and was under judicial custody and was released on bail from Thane Central Jail earlier on March 5. The Vasai Court had ordered Sheezan's bail with Rs 1 Lakh surety bond and had asked the actor to submit his passport as well. Waliv Police had filed a 524-page chargesheet in the Vasai court accusing Sheezan in the 21-year-old actress' death case, who was allegedly found hanging at a TV serial set, a fortnight after the duo broke up ending their months-long relationship. Within hours of the actress' death, Sheezan was arrested on the charges of 'Abetment to Suicide'.

