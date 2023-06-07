TMKOC's Monika Bhadoriya aka Bawri reveals she was forced to lose weight, 'if you don’t, we won't call...'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Monika Bhadoriya

Monika Bhadoriya, who played Bawri, the love interest of Baga, in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah recently made some serious allegations against the makers. In her latest interview, Monika claimed that she was forced to lose weight in 20 days and was even told that she looks pregnant. But when she informed the makers that it is impossible to lose weight in less than a month, they threatened her saying 'she will not be called for the shoot.'

"I got a call from Sohil Ramani (the project head of TMKOC) and he told me he needs to speak to me. I went to office he was not there around that time so someone else was there from the accounts department. Just imagine the level of freedom he has given the employees out there. The person said that Sohil has called me to discuss about my weight gain. He further said, 'Look at you it seems you are pregnant. I called the production people asking if you are pregnant and they told me you aren’t married'," Monika told E-Times.

Further, she added, "Sohil arrived and he also asked me to lose weight. He told me you have to lose weight in 20 days. I straight away told me it is impossible to lose weight in such a short period. Sohil said if you don’t lose weight we won’t call you for shoots. When I asked him then pay me money to hire professionals, he straight away refused saying that it is not their lookout how I reduced weight." ALSO READ: TMKOC's Munmun Dutta aka Babita Ji 'had a lot of fights with Asit Modi'; Monika Bhadoriya reveals

Monika claimed that makers asked to lose weight only to 'torture' her. "I have fainted on the sets so many times because of the deficiency. I suffered from a B12 vitamin deficiency and I couldn’t see properly. Jab bahut buri ho gayi haalat I got admitted to the hospital. Doctors advised me to get admitted and start the treatment," she said. Adding, TMKOC is a 'toxic place to work'.

Earlier, the actress claimed she had suicidal thoughts while working in TMKOC. She also said that the environment of the show made her quit it.

