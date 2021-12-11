Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/VIRALBHAYANI TMKOC's Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi dances his heart out on dhol beats at daughter's pre-wedding function | VIDEO

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular and talked-about shows on the small screen. Fans wish to know each and every update related to the show as well as its actors. Be it Jethalal or Dayaben, the stars who play the curial role in the show enjoy a massive fan following so much so that followers wish to stay updated with what's going on in their real life. Well, sailing in the same boat, several videos of Dilip Joshi have gone viral on the internet. Shot during one of the pre-wedding functions of his daughter Niyati Joshi, it captured the actor jamming with musician Naitik Nagda to the tunes of Dhina Dhin Ta and dancing his heart out on dhol beats.

The videos were shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram and were taken during Niyati's Sangeet ceremony. Not only this but many were even shared by the actor's fan accounts on social media.

For those unversed, Dilip's daughter Niyati is going to tie the knot with Yashowardhan Mishra, who happens to be the son of film writer Ashok Mishra. Their wedding ceremony will take place on December 11 at Taj Hotel in Mumbai.

It is expected that the groom and bride will be blessed by the whole cast of TMKOC who will mark their presence in the function.

Speaking about Dilip Joshi, he is one of the most popular actors of the small screen and is well known for playing the popular character of Jethalal in the top-rated comedy show. The sitcom which first premiered in July 2008 is produced by Asit Kumarr Modi and is based on Duniya Ne Undha Chashmah by Taarak Mehta.

Apart from Dilip and Disha, the show has an ensemble cast including actors-- Amit Bhatt, Shailesh Lodha, Munmun Dutta, among various others. They have been playing their respective roles for over 13 years now.