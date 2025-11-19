TMKOC actor Palak Sindhwani aka Sonu Bhide and producer Asit Modi resolve contract issues Actress Palak Sindhwani, who played Sonu Bhide on TMKOC and Neela Film Productions, have amicably resolved their differences. The production house wishes her success in an official statement.

New Delhi:

The long-standing disagreement between actress Palak Sindhwani and the makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has finally been resolved positively. In a statement, the production house said, 'all matters between the company and Palak Sindhwani have been amicably resolved. We wish her good luck."

For the unversed, actress Palak Sindhwani played the iconic role of Sonu Bhide for five years before leaving the family drama show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) in 2024. Notably, her character was replaced by actress Khushi Mali.

Palak Sindhwani and Asit Modi's Neela Film Productions resolve issues positively

The official statement of Neela Film Productions reads, "Neela Film Productions and Palak Sindhwani resolves matter amicably. Neela Film Productions would like to share that all matters between the company and Palak Sindhwani have been amicably resolved. We wish her good luck." Neela Film Productions has introduced and nurtured many artistes and creative talents helping shape their successful careers in the entertainment industry. Over the years, the show’s characters have become household names, loved by audiences across the country."

The statement further added, "As a progressive and forward-looking production house, Neela Film Productions remains committed to nurturing talent and delivering meaningful, family-friendly entertainment. We also believe in fostering a fair, transparent, and supportive work environment, ensuring that every artiste and team member feels respected and valued."

The note concluded with, "TMKOC, created and produced by Asit Kumarr Modi, is not only one of the country’s most iconic entertainment brands but also the world’s longest-running daily comedy TV show with over 4500 episodes. Now in its 18th year, it continues to be loved by audiences across India and around the world."

Palak Sindhwani's work front

For the unversed, Palak Sidhwani has featured in several serials and TV series in her acting career so far. Her notable works include Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Hostages. She enjoys a strong following of 2.2 million followers on Instagram.

Also Read: From Sonu to Anjali: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah characters who were recast over the years