From Sonu to Anjali: TMKOC characters who were recast over the years TMKOC fans, meet the new actors playing Sonu, Anjali, Taarak Mehta and Sodhi in the show. Here’s how the cast has changed over 17 years of the sitcom.

Sony Sab's iconic show 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' (TMKOC) is one of the longest-running Indian television shows in television history. For those who may not know, the show first premiered in 2008 and has been entertaining viewers for 17 years to date.

Those who have been following this popular sitcom may have noticed that the makers of this show have changed or replaced some of the loved characters over the years. In this article, we are going to tell you about the actors who have been recast.

TMKOC cast change over the years

1. Who plays Sonu Bhide now in TMKOC?

The character of Sonu Bhide has seen the most recasting in the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Aatmaram and Madhavi's daughter Sonu Bhide aka Sonalika Bhide was initially played by Nidhi Bhanushali, who played the child role in the show. Later in 2019, the character of Sonu Bhide was replaced by Palak Sindhwani and now, actress Khushi Mali has been cast for the role of Sonu Bhide.

2. From Neha to Sunayana: Anjali Mehta’s new face

Another important character is Anjali Mehta, who is the wife of Taarak Mehta. The role of Anjali was first played by Neha Mehta. However, television actress Sunayana Fozdar replaced Neha Mehta as Anjali in 2020.

3. Who replaced Shailesh Lodha as Taarak Mehta?

One of the most important characters of the show, Taarak Mehta, which was played by Shailesh Lodha, was replaced by Sachin Shroff in 2022. Talking about the role of Taarak Mehta, he is a poet and a satire writer by hobby. In the show, he works in a trading company.

4. Roshan Singh Sodhi: All the actors who played him

The character of Roshan Singh Harjeet Singh Sodhi, initially played by Gurucharan Singh, was loved by the audience. But Gurucharan Singh was replaced by Laad Singh Maan for a brief time, then returned, and later Balwinder Singh Suri took over in 2020.

5. Goli’s character in TMKOC recast after 16 years

The beloved character Goli from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been recast. After portraying the role for 16 years, actor Kush Shah has exited the show. His replacement, Dharmit Shah, has now been introduced as the new Goli in recent episodes.

6. Tapu’s role: From Bhavya Gandhi to Nitish Bhaluni

The character of Tapu has seen one of the most significant recasts in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Bhavya Gandhi, who originated the role in 2008, was later replaced by Raj Anadkat. The role is now portrayed by Nitish Bhaluni, marking the third actor to step into Tapu’s shoes.

These changes in the cast members might have affected fans' attachment to the show, as viewers need time to connect with the character. Despite this, the show 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' continues to enjoy strong popularity, and recently the show has completed its 17th anniversary. Taking to Instagram, Sony Sab shared an appreciation post with the caption that reads, "Aapka pyaar aur saath hi toh Gokuldham ko ek parivaar banata hai! 17 years and still going strong, thank you for being a part of this journey."

