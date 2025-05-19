This 39-year-old show has 9.4 IMDb rating, highest for any TV show till date This show aired on television for the first time in 1986 and ruled the hearts of the people because of its authentic and simple storytelling.

In an era where action and murder series are being watched the most, several family dramas like Panchayat and Gullak have made their own place. But even before these shows became a rage, there was an almost 40-year-old show on the premise of family and home-woven stories that won the Indian audiences, that too before the inception of an OTT world. This show was not only loved by young audiences for its big lesson hidden behind a short story format, but parents admired it too for its authentic and simple storytelling. Moreover, in an era where never-ending daily soaps have taken over, this 50-episode TV show was not only loved by the television-watching audiences but also got the highest IMDb rating for a televised show, that too in the 80s.

This show aired on television for the first time in 1986 and ruled the hearts of the people even in that era. The stories of the show were connected to the soil of India, were full of emotions and were told with such simplicity that viewers of all ages got connected to it. The show was made with limited resources in the early days, but its content did wonders.

The show we are talking about is called 'Malgudi Days'. The show was based on the stories of RK Narayan and was directed by Shankar Nag. The first three seasons of this show were directed by him alone and the fourth season was directed by him and Kavita Lankesh together.

Talking about the most memorable character of the show, there was Swami, played by Master Manjunath. Not only this, it is said that Arsalu railway station in Karnataka was renamed as 'Malgudi Railway Station'. The show has a rating of 9.4 on IMDb, which is more than even the most popular web series of today.

