Hunt to Motorheads, a look at OTT releases of the week

As summer vacation is almost here, the level of entertainment is also increasing. With several Hollywood and Bollywood films like Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning, Final Destination: Bloodlines, Raid 2 and Kesari: Chapter 2 running in theatres, OTT have also geared up for new releases this week. Let's have a look at movies and series that will be releasing on OTT this Friday.

Motorheads

This series is the story of a young man who moves to a new city and is influenced by the culture there. This show is full of adventure and action. Ryan Phillippe, Nathalie Kelley, Michael Cimino and Melissa Collazo will be seen in lead roles. The series will stream on Prime Video from May 20.

Sirens

Sirens will hit Netflix on Thursday, May 22. The story of this drama series is about Devon, who is worried about her sister Simone's relationship with her new boss. Devon intervenes between her sister and boss, which leads to much suspense and twists.

Heartbeat Season 2

The second season of Tamil drama Heartbeat is also coming this week. In this season, Dr. Reena will now be seen as a doctor from an intern at RK Multispecialty Hospital and the story will move forward. This medical series will stream on Jio Hotstar from May 22.

Fear Street: Prom Queen

The sequel to the Fear Street series, Fear Street: Prom Queen, is coming on Netflix this Friday. This series is based on the books of RL Stine. The story is based on the prom night of Shadyside High School in 1988. It is full of fear and suspense with a mysterious murder and supernatural twists. This series is releasing on May 23.

Abhilasham

This is a Malayalam romantic drama. Saiju Kurup and Tanvi Ram will be seen in lead roles in it. The story of this series is about Abhilash, who has been secretly in love with Sherin Moosa for years. But he is unable to express his feelings. Then a friend's cunning gives a new turn to their life. This series will stream on Prime Video in India and Simply South abroad from May 23.

Hunt

The Malayalam horror thriller Hunt tells the story of a forensic postgraduate doctor, Keerthi, who solves the mystery of the bones of a missing anaesthesia student. This horror-thriller will stream on Manorama Max from May 23.

