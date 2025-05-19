Box Office Report: A look at Tom Cruise starrer Mission Impossible- The Final Reckoning's Sunday collection These days, there is a competition between two Hollywood films in the theatres. On the other hand, Ajay Devgn's 'Raid 2' is still maintaining its pace. Know how much these films earned on Sunday.

New Delhi:

Tom Cruise's magic is being seen at the box office these days. The eighth film of the Mission: Impossible series, 'Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning' is being liked by the audience in the theatres. This film is making new records in terms of earnings. On the other hand, another Hollywood film, 'Final Destination: Bloodlines', is also maintaining its pace at the box office. Ajay Devgn's 'Raid 2' is also moving ahead slowly between these two films.

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning

Tom Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible' series is very popular in India. This is the reason that when the last film of the series 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' was released in India, the audience rushed to watch the film. The film is continuously earning well. The film did a good business of 17.69 crores on Sunday, a holiday. Earlier on Saturday, the film had earned 17.50 crores on its first day. With this, the total earnings of the film reached 35.19 crores in two days.

Tom Cruise's craze in India

There was a lot of excitement about 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' in India even before its release. That is why the film was released in India even before America. It is the result of the popularity of Tom Cruise and the Mission: Impossible series that this film broke the record of a historical film like 'Oppenheimer' on the very first day. Also, it has made a place in the top 10 list of highest-earning films on the first day in India. The film, which shows the story of the growing outbreak of AI, is being liked a lot.

Final Destination: Bloodlines

Apart from Tom Cruise's film, another Hollywood film, 'Final Destination: Bloodlines' is also holding its ground at the box office at this time. Released on May 15, this film earned 6.25 crores on its fourth day, i.e. Sunday. With this, the total earnings of the film in four days have now reached 22.10 crores.

Raid 2

Between two Hollywood films, Ajay Devgn's 'Raid 2' is slowly approaching 150 crores. Now the film is standing on the threshold of the figure of 150 crores. The film has achieved great figures even on the 18th day of its release. On Sunday, Raid 2 earned 5.50 crores. With this, the total earnings of the film have now reached 149 crores. In such a situation, it is expected that the film will soon cross the figure of 150 crores in India.

