The Kapil Sharma Show: Varun Dhawan reveals dad David Dhawan doesn’t give him film scripts

Varun Dhawan reveals dad David Dhawan doesn’t give him film scripts

Varun Dhawan is busy promoting his upcoming film Street dancer 3D these days. The actor recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show along with the entire cast and crew of the film. Along with co-star Shraddha Kapoor, he was joined by Prabhudeva, director Remo D’souza, Puneet Pathak, Dharmesh and many other. While the actors talked about their upcoming dance-film, host Kapil also quizzed Varun about his next film with his father David Dhawan. When talking about Coolie No. 1, the actor revealed that he never gets the film scripts from his father.

On The Kapil Sharma Show, Varun Dhawan revealed that is father David Dhawan is very strict with him. When asked if he gets the scripts of the films beforehand, he said that he asks him for the script but Senior Dhawan doesn’t give him until he says yes to him. He added, ‘My dad has only one thing to say ‘Jab Maine Salman Khan, Govinda, Anil Kapoor ko scripts nahi dikhai, to tujhe kyu dikhao.’

Varun also talked about how his father is strict with him like every other actor when it comes to performance. He added, “I always take it as a challenge to prove dad wrong in every situation and come out with a better version of me.”

Varun as his hands full with interesting films. The actor will be seen as a dancer in Remo D’souza’s Street Dancer 3D. Then e will be seen romancing Sara Ali Khan in the remake of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer Coolie No. 1. He will be next seen n Mr. Lele, alongside Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. The film’s first look is already out and it is being directed by Shashank Khaitan.

