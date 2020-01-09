Varun Dhawan depicts pain personified in Street Dancer 3D's latest song Dua Karo

Dua Karo song from Street Dancer 3D out now

Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer 3D has been making quite a buzz already. Songs from the dance flick are topping the charts, the makers have now released another song from the film. Dua Karo which has been crooned by Arijit Singh, Bohemia, and Sachin-Jigar. The lyrics of 'Dua Karo' are by Priya Saraiya and the track is composed by Sachin-Jigar. Varun took to his Twitter to share the song with his fans.

Sharing the song Varun Dhawan tweeted, "Bringing the rhythm and the soul of street dancers to life! #DuaKaro, out now!

The songs of Street Dancer 3D have been growing popular. The first song of the film Muqabla is a recreated version of Prabhudeva's iconic song from 1994 release Humse Hai Muqabla. The song features a dance battle between Shraddha and Varun.

Street Dancer 3D will also see an ABCD 2 reunion as it features Varun with Shraddha Kapoor in the leads. The film also stars Nora Fatehi, Prabhu Deva, Raghav Juyal and Dharmesh Yelande. Street Dancer 3D will get a Republic Day release and it will hit the theaters on December 24, 2020.

