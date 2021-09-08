Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/ARCHANAPURANSINGH The Kapil Sharma Show: Krushna Abhishek makes fun of Archana Puran Singh's outfit, says '1700 rupaye ki hai'

The Kapil Sharma Show, ever since the beginning of its new season has been entertaining its fans not just with the jokes but also with the appearance of various celebrity guests. Not only this but the cast and crew, every now and then, keep on sharing hilarious BTS videos giving us an inside into the fun they have off-cameras. Another one was shared by the judge Archana Puran Singh on her social media which features not just Kapil Sharma but also Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh and Sumona Chakravarti. In the clip, Bharti informs Archana about how Krushna has been complaining about his co-stars’ paycheques.

The particular video was shot after Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha special episode. Krushna comes to Archana while eating an orange and says, "Aaj bohot hard work kiya, entry bhi karayi, dance karke yeh sab paise lete hai." Later, he complains how Bharti worked hard but Kiku was paid more for his moves. "Yeh galat baat hai, ek artist itni mehnat kar raha hai, ek ne dance karke udaya. Aisa nahi chalta," he jokes.

Kiku later comes and hugs him. Krushna who was dressed as Dharmendra's character starts teasing Archana. In the accent of the veteran actor, he says, "Aaj toh dream girl hi lag rahi hai, aapne jo costume pehna hai. Kum se kum nahi toh 1700 rupaye ki."

The video was shared by Archana herself with a caption reading, "BEHIND THE SCENES the one where Krushna complains that he's being overworked while some artistes are getting paid for just dancing !! #dharmendra episode #thekapilsharmashow."

Meanwhile, the show recently welcomed Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja. However, Krushna who happens to be the actor's nephew opted out of the episode owing to their troubled relationship. Confirming the same, he told ETimes, "I didn’t want to be a part of it, so I didn’t try to adjust my dates. I believe both parties don’t wish to share a stage. Yeh meri taraf se bhi hoga aur unki taraf se bhi hoga. Also, it’s a comedy show. Pata nahi kaun si baat lekar badi baat bann jaye aur phir wohi sab hoga ki aisa bol diya waisa bol diya. I didn’t want to create an issue."

Coming back to the show, the last weekend saw veteran actress Neetu Kapoor and her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni as the special guests.