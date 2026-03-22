The 50 Winner: Is Bigg Boss OTT fame Shiv Thakare having a chance at winning the reality show?

New Delhi:

The reality show The 50 is set to conclude today and the winner will be announced later this evening. Out of the 50 contestants who entered the show, the competition has now narrowed down to just five finalists: Shiv Thakare, Faisal Shaikh, Rajat Dalal, Krishna Shroff, and Kaka. Ahead of the grand finale taking place tonight, the internet is abuzz with speculation regarding who the top two contenders for the trophy will be. Furthermore, some users have already gone so far as to declare their predicted winner.

Who will win The 50?

According to ongoing social media conversations and emerging reports, there is a fierce battle for the trophy between Shiv and Faisu. Many users believe that Shiv could edge out Faisu in the finale to claim the title. Several X users have even prematurely declared him the winner. One post read: 'Shiv Thakare has reached the Top 4, let's go for the win! He has consistently performed well in the tasks; his strategies have always been spot-on, and he has always led from the front. Now, my only prayer is that Shiv lifts The 50 trophy.'

Another user wrote: 'Shiv will easily defeat Rajat and Faisu. #ShivForTheWin.' A third user commented, 'Shiv Thakare will be the winner.' One X account, The 50 Khabri, even went so far as to claim that Shiv Thakare has already won the show, with Faisal Shaikh finishing as the runner-up.'

Prince Narula made Shiv a finalist

According to a report by The Times of India, the show's finale was filmed on February 19. The report further states that Shiv won the trophy by defeating Faisu in the final task. Sources associated with the show revealed that Rajat Dalal was eliminated in fifth place, following which the top four contestants participated in a puzzle task where timing played a crucial role. In the semi-final task of The 50, contestants were given a clue; they then had to climb atop a stack of bags, select a numbered flag, and strike it. If their answer was correct, they would secure a ticket to the finale. Prince Narula completed this task the fastest and won the ticket to the finale. He was followed by Rajat Dalal, Faisal Shaikh, and Kaka. However, Prince handed over his ticket to Shiv Thakare, stating that since he had already won numerous reality shows, he wanted newer contestants to have their moment in the limelight.

The 50 finale and prize money

The show's grand finale is scheduled to air on March 22, 2026, at 9:00 PM on JioCinema. Viewers can also catch the broadcast on Colors TV at 10:30 PM. Promos indicate that former contestants will return to support the finalists. A lucky fan of the winner, one who has supported them right from the beginning, will also receive a prize of Rs 50 lakhs.

Also Read: The 50 grand finale: When and where to watch, finalists, prize money, and other details