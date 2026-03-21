The 50 grand finale: When and where to watch, finalists, prize money, and other details

New Delhi:

The journey of the unique reality TV show The 50 has come to an end, with the grand finale scheduled to take place on Sunday, March 22, 2026. The show, which premiered on JioHotstar on February 1, 2026, revolved around the concept of 'The 50', where 50 celebrity contestants performed tasks and lived under the same roof for 50 days .

Celebrities like Prince Narula, Rajat Dalal, Shiv Thakre, Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, Ridhi Dogra, Manisha Rani, Urvashi Dholakia, and others participated in the show. Now, only 12 finalists remain and after March 21's episode, the show will get its four finalists.

Read on to know when and where to watch the grand finale, the prize money, and other details.

The 50 grand finale: When and where to watch

Viewers will be able to stream the grand finale episode of The 50 on JioHotstar from 9 PM and watch it on Colors TV from 10:30 PM.

The 50 grand finale: Prize money

Earlier, it was revealed that fans will have to choose their favourite contestant from among 'The 50' contestants and place their bets on them. If their chosen contestant wins, the fans will also receive a share of the prize money. Reportedly, contestants have accumulated over Rs 40 lakh, which will go to one lucky viewer. However, the confirmed prize money details will be announced on the grand finale night.

The 50 grand finale: Finalists

After a journey of nearly 49 days, only 12 contestants have secured their place in the Top 12 ahead of the grand finale which includes Prince Narula, Faisal Shaikh, Rajat Dalal, Shiv Thakre, Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, Ridhi Dogra, Manisha Rani, Urvashi Dholakia, Ravinder Singh, Krishna Shroff, Archana Gautam and Nehal Chudasama. Following the March 21 episode, the names of the show's top 4 finalists will be revealed.

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