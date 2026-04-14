Tejasswi Prakash breaks silence on wedding rumours with Karan Kundrra | Deets inside

New Delhi:

Fans are eagerly awaiting the wedding of the TV world's favorite couple, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra. The two have been dating for a long time. Fans are hopeful that the couple will tie the knot this year. Amidst this, rumours recently surfaced suggesting that the couple had secretly gotten married.

Now, reacting to these rumours, Tejasswi Prakash has clarified the complete truth of the matter.

Tejasswi Prakash reacts to wedding rumours

In a recent conversation with the Bombay Times, Tejasswi Prakash spoke about her wedding plans with Karan Kundrra. Regarding the marriage, the actress clearly stated that it is not going to happen anytime soon. The couple is currently working together on Laughter Chef Season 3. Speaking about working with one another, Tejasswi remarked that working together professionally allows you to learn many new things. You begin to understand each other's working styles. 'Especially in my case, I have a lot to learn from Karan, as he is my senior. For me, it has been a learning experience.'

When Karan Kundraa reacted to wedding rumours

Fans have long been speculating about the marriage of Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash. Earlier, when rumors of a secret marriage with Tejasswi began circulating online, Karan Kundrra had also reacted to them. In a witty manner, he wrote on 'X' (formerly Twitter), 'As for the marriage—well, let's just go ahead and get us married off every two or four years!'

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan's relationship

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash appeared together on the reality show Bigg Boss 15. It was during this time that their friendship blossomed and gradually evolved into love. The couple has remained together even after the show ended and is often seen celebrating festivals with each other's families and sharing their adorable moments on social media. Now, fans are eagerly awaiting their wedding.

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