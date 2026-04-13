Akshay Kumar trolled for allegedly using teleprompter on Naagin 7 | See reactions

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and the teleprompter seem to be sharing a bond that isn't ending anytime soon. The Bhooth Bangla has been trolled several times for allegedly using teleprompters while shooting instead of memorising his dialogues, and users on social media never hesitate to spot these slip-ups.

Recently, Khiladi Kumar made yet another mistake of this nature, leading to him being trolled on social media once again.

Akshay was seen on Naagin 7

The video in question is actually from Ekta Kapoor's serial Naagin 7, in which Akshay Kumar recently made a cameo appearance. A video clip from the shoot has gone viral on social media, sparking intense trolling directed at Khiladi Kumar. In the video, Akshay Kumar is seen reading his dialogues off a teleprompter. Viewers deduced that he was reading from a teleprompter by observing his eye movements in the clip.

Watch the video here:

Following Sarfira and Kannappa, this marks the third instance where eagle-eyed users have spotted similar occurrences. While some users trolled Akshay Kumar for his reliance on the teleprompter, others drew attention to a broader concern, questioning the declining quality of Indian television content.

One user commented, 'What kind of shows are being aired in this country?' Another wrote, 'Even after a career spanning 30 years, he still hasn't learned how to memorize dialogues.' Another user remarked, 'Speaking as a news anchor, reading from a teleprompter isn't that difficult. With a little effort, it can look completely natural. It is truly unfortunate that he couldn't deliver his lines properly even once.'

Akshay's work front

Akshay Kumar's upcoming and highly anticipated film is Bhoot Bangla. Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Asrani also play lead roles in this film. Additionally, he is working on Welcome to the Jungle, Hera Pheri 2, Haiwan and Stree 3.

For the unversed, Bhooth Bangla is scheduled to release on April 17 in theatres.

Also Read: Bhooth Bangla runtime: Akshay Kumar's film receives U/A certificate after several modifications