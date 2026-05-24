Twisha Sharma death case: AIIMS Delhi team begins court-ordered second autopsy

Bhopal:

A second post-mortem examination of 33-year-old Twisha Sharma began at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhopal on Sunday, following orders from the Madhya Pradesh High Court, amid continuing controversy over the circumstances surrounding her death. A four-member team of senior doctors from AIIMS Delhi arrived in Bhopal on Saturday night and commenced the second autopsy on Sunday morning.

Actor-model Twisha, 33, was found hanging at her marital home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on May 12, following which an FIR was registered against her husband, Samarth Singh, a lawyer, and her mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, a former district judge, for alleged harassment for dowry.

The High Court had directed a fresh post-mortem examination on Friday in view of questions raised by Twisha's family regarding the initial findings and the circumstances of her death.

Twisha's last rites to be held in Bhopal

Speaking to India TV, Twisha's brother Harshit said that her last rites would be performed in Bhopal after completion of the post-mortem process.

Twisha's lawyer, Ankur Pandey, said the second autopsy would focus on several specific aspects linked to the injuries and circumstances surrounding her death.

Meanwhile, Twisha's father expressed gratitude to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav for the state government's support in the matter. Notably, the Madhya Pradesh government has already recommended a CBI probe into the matter.

Supreme Court takes suo moto cognisance

The Supreme Court on Saturday took suo motu cognisance of the Twisha Sharma 'dowry' death case over alleged institutional bias and procedural discrepancies in the matter. According to the details uploaded on the apex court website, the court registered the suo moto case after taking note of media reports and other attending circumstances.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi is scheduled to hear the matter on May 25.

The suo moto case is titled "alleged institutional bias and procedural discrepancies in the unnatural death of a young girl at her matrimonial home".

On Saturday, a local court remanded Samarth Singh to seven-day police custody, while Giribala Singh said that police were yet to contact her for recording her statement in the high-profile case.

Samarth Singh is currently in police custody in connection with the case. Investigators are also probing who allegedly helped him remain absconding for 10 days and examining claims regarding influential individuals who allegedly made calls in an attempt to shield him during the investigation.

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