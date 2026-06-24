Five people missing as torrential rain triggers flash floods in Arunachal, damages homes and bridge | Video

Itanagar:

Continuous heavy rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh's Lower Subansiri and Keyi Panyor districts has triggered flash floods, inundating villages, damaging homes and agricultural land, and disrupting key infrastructure. The state has been witnessing intense rainfall over the past several days, leading to landslides, flash floods, and damage to roads, bridges, and other public infrastructure across multiple districts.

Five people missing

According to Toko Tatung, MLA from Yachuli constituency, five people were reported missing following flash floods near the NEEPCO project colony at Poosa under the Yazali circle. Search and rescue efforts are underway as authorities continue to monitor the situation in the affected areas.

"Our district, Keyi Panyor, was hit by a cloudburst early this morning, around 6 am. As a result, several streams overflowed, leading to severe flooding. The flash floods caused extensive damage, particularly in the NEEPCO colony. As of now, there is no confirmed information about any loss of life, but five people remain missing and search operations are underway. A bridge in the area has also been washed away. In total, at least 50 houses have been destroyed," said Tatung.

72.8 mm of rainfall in 24 hours

According to information received from the regional meteorological centres at Itanagar, the Yazali station in Lower Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh recorded about 72.8 mm of rainfall during the last 24 hours ending Tuesday morning, with a major part occurring between 6 am and 9 am on Wednesday. Satellite and radar imagery indicate that torrential rainfall occurred between 6 am and 7.30 am, resulting in flash floods and a substantial increase in river discharge in the upper catchment areas.

Disaster management authorities have urged people living in vulnerable areas and on riverbanks to remain alert and avoid unnecessary travel.

Assam govt monitoring flash flood situation in Arunachal

The Assam government is closely monitoring the flash flood situation in parts of neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh, as an increased river flow is likely to have impacts in the downstream, an official statement said on Wednesday.

In view of the heavy rainfall in the upper catchments, a substantial rise in water levels and flow velocity is anticipated in the Brahmaputra River and its tributaries in the downstream areas of Assam.

The flood wave is expected to affect Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, and Sonitpur before moving further downstream through other districts and eventually traversing Dhubri over the next one or two days, the statement said.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma directed Chief Secretary Ravi Kota and other officials to remain on maximum alert and ensure all necessary preparedness measures, it said.

Teams of SDRF, NDRF, and other emergency response agencies are ready for deployment, and field-level officers have been directed to closely monitor river conditions and vulnerable locations, the statement said.

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