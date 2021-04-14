Image Source : YOUTUBE/GOKULDHAMCHI DUNIYADARI Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah out with Marathi, Telugu versions | Where, How to watch

Makers of the popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltaah Chashmah have once again treated their fans with an exciting surprise as they released the Marathi and Telugu versions titled Gokuldhamchi Duniyadaria and Tarak Mama Ayyo Rama, respectively of the show for their regional audience.

The production house, Neela Film Productions announced the good news on the occasion of Gudi Padwa and Ugadi. The dubbed episodes have been dropped on the YouTube channels. They have garnered an overwhelming response from the audience. The makers are also planning to curate and upload the best moments of the show over the last 12 years.

There are 10 episodes of Gokuldhamchi Duniyadari available on the Marathi channel and the Telugu version Tarak Mama Ayyo Rama, as of now has eight videos. The makers also hinted towards launching the show in other regional languages.

Watch the Marathi version here:

Watch the Telugu version here:

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta's Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi & Tapu are every Indian father-son duo in this latest meme

Recently the makers also announced the animated version of the show. The promo of the show was released by Sony Yay on Instagram. The promo of the animated version of the sitcom features well-known characters like Dayaben, Jethalal, Bapu Ji and Tappu. The short video is as hilarious as the original show and sees Bapuji and Jethlal with war at each other, while Dayaben is seen doing her signature Garba dance. Tappu, on the other hand, is engaging in his usual mischief in the Gokuldham society.

ALSO READ: Dayaben aka Disha Vakani to return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Producer Asit Modi answers

For the unversed, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a sitcom with a loyal fan base and has been running for 13 years. The show has starred Dilip Joshi, Shailesh Lodha, Sunayana Fozdar, Munmun Dutta, Mandar Chandwadkar, and Sonalika Joshi. It is one of the longest-running episodic shows. The story revolves around the lives of a family living in the Gokuldham Society, where they co-exist with families of different backgrounds and cultures.