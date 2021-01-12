Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MAAKASAMDILIPJOSHI Taarak Mehta's Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi & Tapu are every Indian father-son duo in this latest meme

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal has been tickling our funny bones on-screen with his hilarious antics in the show. But it's not just confined to the small screen, Dilip Joshi has entered the meme game on social media platforms. Dilip took to his Instagram account and shared a collage of two pictures. In the pictures, Jethalal can be seen with his reel son Tapu.

One picture depicts Jethalal looking angrily at his son when he was young, while in the other his son looking at him when Tapu is grown taller than him. The meme portrays the life of every Indian parent and their kid. While sharing the picture, Dilip Joshi captioned the image as, "What goes around comes around! #circleoflife #karma #timeflies #tmkoc." Every Indian child is going to be reminded of their father once, after seeing the post.

In the show, two actors played Dilip aka Jethalal’s son. While Bhavya Gandhi played the younger role of Tapu from 2008-2017, Raj Anadkat is currently portraying the teenage self of Tapu 2017 onwards.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most loved and popular Indian sit-com, that is successfully running for the past 12 years.