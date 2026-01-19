Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: THIS actor suggested Munmun Dutta for Babita ji Munmun Dutta has revealed how her casting as Babita ji in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah came about. She also spoke about her chemistry with Dilip Joshi, who plays Jethalal on the show.

Munmun Dutta, who became a household name as Babita ji in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, spoke about how she landed the role. She also spoke about her chemistry with Dilip Joshi, who plays Jethalal on the show.

The actress has been associated with TMKOC for 16 years now.

How Munmun Dutta’s name came up for Babita ji

Recalling the casting phase, Munmun Dutta explained that Dilip Joshi, who plays Jethalal, and the show’s producer already shared a working relationship, which led to several discussions around who would be right for the characters. “I think it also happened because Dilip sir and the producer had worked together earlier, so they knew each other well. They were discussing the casting a lot at that time,” she told Ranveer Allahbadia during a podcast.

Munmun revealed that Dilip Joshi had suggested the names of multiple actors who eventually became part of the show. “Dilip sir had recommended the names of two or three other actors as well who are part of the show today,” she said, adding, “I also think Disha, who played Daya bhabhi, was recommended by him. As for me, I know that my name was suggested too.”

Munmun Dutta talks about her on-screen chemistry with Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal

Talking about her equation with Dilip Joshi, Munmun said their bond grew naturally over time. “We share a very good bond, and I’ve learned a lot from him because he is a senior actor. The chemistry just happened naturally, it’s all about action and reaction,” she explained, and also said, “In our scenes, we improvise a lot. We make small changes, he gives his inputs, I share mine, and that’s how it works. I’m very comfortable working with him and truly enjoy doing these scenes.”

Munmun also shared how Dilip Joshi’s encouragement has meant a lot to her over the years. “Dilip sir often praises me, especially because he has seen my journey from the beginning, when I was new and still learning. Even today, when we talk during scenes, he tells me how much I’ve grown and how professional I’ve become,” she said, calling the appreciation special and reassuring.

She ended on a lighter note, speaking about her camaraderie with Amit Bhatt, who plays Jethalal's father Champak chacha, off camera. “Champak chacha aka Amit Bhatt, behind the scenes is super fun. He is one of my besties. Amit is cool and the way he dances after that one particular music, is very funny. He does that after everything and I enjoy that a lot. I laugh a lot over it," she stated.

