Image Source : INSTAGRAM/E_JETHA_BABUCHAK Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Jethalal aka actor Dilip Joshi gets first dose of Covid vaccine

TV actor Dilip Joshi aka Jethala of the popular comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the latest to join the brigade of artists who got their first dose of Covid vaccine. The actor took to his Instaghram to share the news and urged all to get vaccinated. Dilip Joshi's wife also took the jab with him. As soon as the actor shared the post, Taarak Mehta's director Malav Rajda took to the comments and lauded him.

Jethalal aka Dilip Joshi wrote, "Asli mazza ‘JAB’ ke saath aata hai! My wife and I took our first dose of the Covid vaccine. If you qualify or know someone who qualifies, make sure to get vaccinated or help others along the process. Thank you to the staff at Holy Spirit Hospital for an extremely smooth experience "

Dilip Joshi's fans also lauded the actor after his post dropped on the internet. He is probably the only actor in showbiz with zero haters. Joshi has been playing the role of Jethalal for over a decade now and still managed to earn the same love and popularity among the fans. His quirky chemistry with Dayaben, played by Disha Vakani, has been one of the fans' favorite. However, Vakani bid goodbye to the show soon after she gave birth to her daughter. She was supposed to come back after her maternity break but things did not go as planned.

Meanwhile, Dilip Joshi joined Instagram last year in July. His first Instagram post garnered over 1.45 lakh views and several comments within a few hours of posting it. "Thank you so much for joining Instagram. Very very Happy.," wrote a user. Another commented, "One of the most iconic characters of Hindi Television ever Dilip Joshi as "JETHALAL." The actor was touched by the love he witnessed and shared a video thanking his fans.

In the video, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star thanked all his fans for the immense love shown to him and also for the spectacular welcome they gave him on the platform.