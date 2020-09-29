Image Source : FILE IMAGE Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Anjali Bhabhi aka actress Neha Mehta wishes to return? Deets inside

It has been over a month that the popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is running on with two new faces of that of Anjali bhabhi and Mr. Sodhi. It was after the exit of actress Neha Mehta that Qubool Hai fame Sunayana Fozdar stepped into the shoes of the character and has been receiving a decent response. However, now it seems that the former actress is now reconsidering her decision and is pondering upon making a comeback to the show. Not only this, but the latest reports suggest that she has even conveyed her wish to show's producer Asit Kumarr Modi. In an interview with TOI, Neha revealed how she tried to convince him to take back his decision but he was adamant in going forward with the replacement.

Speaking to the portal, Neha said, "Yes, that happened. I wanted to consider my return.' She further spoke about how certain decorum needs to be changed on the sets and said, "Majority and pressure works in today's times but then, I shouldn't be looking into that and spoil my mind."

When asked if it was groupism against her that was bothering her she said, "I have received immense adulation from people, millions must be getting inspired by me. My responsibility says I can't say things to inspire wrongly. Also, if you dig into the details, nobody will admit that hen or she is wrong."

Calling reports of her leaving the show several times rumours, Neha said, "

Ask her about the buzz that she had left TMKOC several times before and the makers brought her back, Neha completely denied the rumours. Calling the speculations untrue, she said, "With great respect to my producer (Asit Modi), it is not that baar baar humko waapas laya gaya. In fact, it was the other way round. It was a case of 'sher aaya, sher aaya'. You know the rule here - 'aapko karna hai to karo warna chhod doh'."

Further, she revealed that it was her father who asked her to reconsider and call Asit ji. She said, "I said 'Sir, this is it. If this is the thing that we want to negotiate and talk, it is fine'."

