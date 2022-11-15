Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Mayur Vakani aka Sunder Lal sculpts PM Modi statue, fans impressed

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MAYUR_VAKANIOFFICIAL Mayur Vakani sculpts PM Modi's statue

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Mayur Vakani has won the hearts of TV viewers with his impeccable comic timing and his unique acting style. His character Sunder Lal always puts a smile on people's faces. Now Mayur aka Sunder Lal has showcased his hidden talent on social media. He sculpted a state of the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi and shared a picture of the same on social media. Fans have been impressed with Mayur's latest endeavours as they flood the comments section with praise for the actor.

Mayur shared several pictures on social media in which he and his team of artists were seen giving the final touches to PM Modi's statue. Modi is seen seated on a stool. The statue was adorned with Modi's signature beard and hairstyle. The team also dressed up the statue with kurta pyjama and Nehru jacket. The statue has been done very well and it can be seen that it resembles PM Modi closely. Mayus' sculpting skills have left people in awe of him. Sharing the post on social media, Mayur wrote in the caption, "SELFIE WITH PM', final touch up of Sculpture created by Mayur Vakani and team (sic)."

Fans praise Mayur's sculpting skills

Mayur Vakani aka Sunder Lal's fans and followers soon flooded his Instagram comments section with loving messages. Some said that he has done an impeccable job with the statue. The statue embodies the 'aam aadmi' image of India's PM perfectly and netizens hailed Mayur for capturing some facets of PM Modi's personality in his statue.

Commenting on the images, one of the social media users wrote, Kya baat hain sundar bhai (sic)." Another commented, "Great work (sic)."

Earlier, Mayur had shared his passion for sculpting and painting in some photos that were clicked at the Mario Miranda Gallery in Goa. He had visited the artwork installation with his son Tathya Vakani and posted some pictures from the time writing, "My dream has been fulfilled (sic)." Mario Miranda was an Indian cartoonist and painter.

